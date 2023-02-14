Philippines
Philippines-US relations

US backs Philippines in laser dispute with China

Reuters
US backs Philippines in laser dispute with China

A Chinese coast guard ship is seen at the Second Thomas Shoal, 105 nautical miles off the Palawan Province, Philippines, February 6, 2023 in this handout image.

Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

'The United States stands with our Philippine allies in the face of the People's Republic of China Coast Guard's reported use of laser devices against the crew of a Philippine Coast Guard ship on February 6 in the South China Sea,' says the US State Department

The United States on Monday, February 13, said it stood with the Philippines after Manila accused China’s coast guard of using a laser to try to disrupt a resupply mission to troops in the South China Sea.

“The United States stands with our Philippine allies in the face of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Coast Guard’s reported use of laser devices against the crew of a Philippine Coast Guard ship on February 6 in the South China Sea,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

China’s foreign ministry said its coast guard conducted actions according to the law. (READ: Philippines urges China to prevent any ‘provocative act’ after complaint over laser) – Rappler.com

Philippines-China relations

US-China relations