UP, Ateneo rank lower in latest QS world university rankings

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) and the Ateneo de Manila University ranked lower in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings released on Thursday, June 9.

The 2023 QS World University Rankings placed UP at 412th, 13 spots lower than its 2022 ranking. Meanwhile, Ateneo fell in the 651-700 bracket – lower than its 601-650 ranking in the previous year.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle University maintained their rankings at 801-1,000.

“The Philippines should welcome the results it seen in our employment datasets. Whether in Employer Reputation which has shown an impressive upswing or Employment Outcomes in which it shines, it is clear that Philippine universities are performing their duties excellently in preparing students and graduates for professional life,” said QS senior vice president Ben Sowter.

“However, domestic issues have often hindered the progress of Philippine higher education and despite its booming economy, it has yet to achieve the economic aspirations it set for itself in 2017 which has left its education sector trailing its South Asian counterparts,” he added.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States remained the world’s top university. In Asia, the National University of Singapore also kept its place as the top university.

QS used six indicators in assessing the universities:

Academic reputation (40%)

Employer reputation (10%)

Faculty/Student ratio (20%)

Citations per faculty (20%)

International faculty ratio (5%)

International student ratio (5%)

