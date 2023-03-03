LIVE UPDATES: Authorities race to contain Oriental Mindoro oil spill

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
A tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil capsized off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, on February 28, 2023. MT Princess Empress submerged two days after, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.
Since the incident, authorities have been on alert for oil spill in the affected area. Following the incident, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) created Task Force Naujan Oil Spill, led by Environment Undersecretary and Chief of Staff Marilou Erni, who previously served as the corporate ground response coordinator during the Guimaras oil spill in 2006.
Bookmark this page for live updates on the Oriental Mindoro oil spill.
LATEST UPDATES
MT Princess Empress oil cargo spills, threatens marine protected areas ￼
Oil sludge from the capsized MT Princess Empress reached the shores of Pola and Pinamalayan in Oriental Mindoro, the Philippine Coast Guard Southern Tagalog said on Thursday, March 2.
Read more here.
Low odds of Oriental Mindoro oil spill reaching Boracay – Coast Guard
The possibility that the Oriental Mindoro oil spill would affect Boracay Island and other areas of northern Panay was very remote, Philippine Coast Guard authorities in Western Visayas said on Wednesday, March 1.
Read more here.
Coast Guard reports oil spill from capsized tanker in Oriental Mindoro￼
The Philippine Coast Guard reported on February 28 an oil spill from the oil tanker MT Princess Empress that capsized earlier that the day off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.
Read more here.