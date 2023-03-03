Philippines
Oriental Mindoro oil spill

LIVE UPDATES: Authorities race to contain Oriental Mindoro oil spill

A tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil capsized off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, on February 28, 2023. MT Princess Empress submerged two days after, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

Since the incident, authorities have been on alert for oil spill in the affected area. Following the incident, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) created Task Force Naujan Oil Spill, led by Environment Undersecretary and Chief of Staff Marilou Erni, who previously served as the corporate ground response coordinator during the Guimaras oil spill in 2006.

Bookmark this page for live updates on the Oriental Mindoro oil spill.

Towns, nearby islands affected by Oriental Mindoro oil spill

‘Tinatabo-tabo lang po namin’: Mindoro town using just pails, coconut husks for oil spill

MT Princess Empress oil cargo spills, threatens marine protected areas ￼

Oil sludge from the capsized MT Princess Empress reached the shores of Pola and Pinamalayan in Oriental Mindoro, the Philippine Coast Guard Southern Tagalog said on Thursday, March 2.

Low odds of Oriental Mindoro oil spill reaching Boracay – Coast Guard

The possibility that the Oriental Mindoro oil spill would affect Boracay Island and other areas of northern Panay was very remote, Philippine Coast Guard authorities in Western Visayas said on Wednesday, March 1.

Coast Guard reports oil spill from capsized tanker in Oriental Mindoro￼

The Philippine Coast Guard reported on February 28 an oil spill from the oil tanker MT Princess Empress that capsized earlier that the day off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

Tanker with 800,000 liters of oil capsizes off Romblon

UP MSI: Oil reaches shores of Naujan, Pola, Pinamalayan

