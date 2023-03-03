LIVE UPDATES: Authorities race to contain Oriental Mindoro oil spill

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil capsized off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, on February 28, 2023. MT Princess Empress submerged two days after, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

Since the incident, authorities have been on alert for oil spill in the affected area. Following the incident, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) created Task Force Naujan Oil Spill, led by Environment Undersecretary and Chief of Staff Marilou Erni, who previously served as the corporate ground response coordinator during the Guimaras oil spill in 2006.

Bookmark this page for live updates on the Oriental Mindoro oil spill.

LATEST UPDATES