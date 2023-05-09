LIVE UPDATES: Marcos in Indonesia for ASEAN Summit 2023

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is attending the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, from May 10 to 11.
At the ASEAN Summit, Marcos is set to engage other Southeast Asian leaders to discuss key regional issues and build consensus on matters of mutual interest.
LATEST UPDATES
Marcos set to leave Manila for ASEAN Summit
Indonesia, as ASEAN chair, has set the theme "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth." Indonesia and other member states hope to leverage on sunny economic outlook in the region. | via @beacupin— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 9, 2023