LIVE UPDATES: Marcos in Indonesia for ASEAN Summit 2023

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is attending the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, from May 10 to 11.

At the ASEAN Summit, Marcos is set to engage other Southeast Asian leaders to discuss key regional issues and build consensus on matters of mutual interest.

Bookmark this page for updates, video, context, and analyses from the 2023 ASEAN Summit.

LATEST UPDATES