LIVE UPDATES: Marcos attends World Economic Forum in Davos

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Months after telling media that flying to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF) is “traveling too much,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is in Davos to attend the annual gathering of the world’s business and political elite.
There, according to Marcos himself, he wants to “soft launch” his administation’s controversial sovereign wealth fund proposal, even if it has yet to pass the Senate.
In Davos, where attendance is expect to hit pre-COVID-19 lockdown levels, it’s going to be conflict – between countries, ideologies, and economic boundaries, among others – that will take the spotlight. The theme is “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” – so what will that mean for the Philippines?
Bookmark this page for updates on the goings-on in Switzerland as Marcos embarks on yet another trip abroad.
LATEST UPDATES
LIST: Filipino tycoons in Davos
The country’s business elite are also in Davos.
According to a release from the Palace, they include: Sabin Aboitiz, who also heads President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Private Sector Advisory Council; Alliance Global’s Kevin Andrew Tan, Ayala Group’s Jaime Zobel de Ayala, JG Summit’s Lance Gokongwei, San Miguel Corporation’s Ramon Ang, SM Investments’ Teresita Sy-Coson, and ICT’s Enrique Razon.
The Filipino executives were invited to a lunch with the country’s economic team and President Marcos ahead of the official start of the WEF.
Marcos eyes Maharlika fund ‘soft launch’ at WEF in Switzerland
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to do a “soft launch” his administration’s proposed Maharlika Investment Fund during his five-day visit to snowy Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum.
“The WEF is a great venue to do a sort of soft launch for our sovereign wealth fund, given the prominence of the forum itself and the global and business leaders who will be there, and they will hear directly from the President the fundamentals that we have that led us to decide that we should have a sovereign wealth fund,” said Foreign Undersecretary Carlos Sorreta.

World Economic Forum to host country dialogue for PH at Davos, says Marcos
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the World Economic Forum (WEF) will host a “country strategy dialogue” for the Philippines to discuss its economic plans and attract foreign investments.
The Philippine leader said he planned to use the platform to highlight the country’s plans for developing “resilient infrastructure,” that would reinforce supply chains, and strengthen food security. Marcos said he will also tackle the country’s strategy for responding to COVID-19 and its lingering effects as well as its efforts to prepare for the next health crisis.
