LIVE UPDATES: Marcos attends World Economic Forum in Davos

Months after telling media that flying to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF) is “traveling too much,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is in Davos to attend the annual gathering of the world’s business and political elite.

There, according to Marcos himself, he wants to “soft launch” his administation’s controversial sovereign wealth fund proposal, even if it has yet to pass the Senate.

In Davos, where attendance is expect to hit pre-COVID-19 lockdown levels, it’s going to be conflict – between countries, ideologies, and economic boundaries, among others – that will take the spotlight. The theme is “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” – so what will that mean for the Philippines?

Bookmark this page for updates on the goings-on in Switzerland as Marcos embarks on yet another trip abroad.

