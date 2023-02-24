LIVE UPDATES: Special election for Cavite 7th district representative

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

MANILA, Philippines – Registered voters of Cavite’s 7th district troop to the polls on Saturday, February 25, to cast a ballot for their next congressman.

The winner of the special election will fill the seat in the House of Representatives vacated by former lawmaker Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, who has been appointed justice secretary of the Marcos administration barely two weeks after he won the congressional election unopposed.

Republic Act 7166 or the electoral reforms law empowers the Comelec to hold a special election for a legislative seat if there is still at least one year left in the lawmaker’s term.

