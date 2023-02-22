LIVESTREAM: Mass for Ash Wednesday 2023

LIVE

Watch the Ash Wednesday Mass at the Manila Cathedral led by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Catholics return to pre-pandemic practice of having their foreheads marked with ashes on Ash Wednesday, February 22, as the Catholic Church begins the penitential season of Lent.

More Catholics are also expected to flock to churches this year, as most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Bookmark this page to watch the Ash Wednesday Mass at the Manila Cathedral, led by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula, at 12:10 pm. – Rappler.com