WATCH: Groups march on 35th year of Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program

Many farmers continue to be landless and most agrarian reform beneficiaries are still poor, says the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines — Farmers’ groups converge in front of the Department of Agrarian Reform on Thursday, June 8, for the 35th anniversary of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

Thirty-five years after the administration of then-President Corazon Cojuangco Aquino instituted CARP, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has been able to distribute over 5 million hectares to landless farmers. However, many farmers continue to be landless and most agrarian reform beneficiaries are still poor, said Danilo Ramos, chairperson of the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP).

CARP, also known as Republic Act 6657, was signed in 1988. It promised to redistribute private and public agricultural lands to landless tillers. — Rappler.com