[WATCH] Jemboy Baltazar, another teenage boy who died in the hands of cops

MANILA, Philippines – Another innocent teenage boy died in the hands of the police.

Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar, 17, was killed by Navotas City cops in the river nearby his home in Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran, Navotas City, on August 2. While the boy and his friend were cleaning their boat, the police rained bullets on them. (READ: TIMELINE: The killing of 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar in Navotas)

Jemboy’s family said the boy fell into the water after sustaining gunshot wounds. His body was only recovered three hours after being submerged in the water.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun, who examined Jemboy’s remains, said the boy died of brain injuries, with drowning as a contributing factor. Fortun said if Jemboy had not fallen into the water, there could have been a chance for him to survive since “the brain injury was not immediately fatal.”

In this report, Rappler’s justice and crime reporter Jairo Bolledo takes a closer look at Jemboy’s life and the family he left behind. – Rappler.com

Reporter/writer: Jairo Bolledo

Production specialist: Errol Almario

Producer: Jaira Roxas

Video editor: Jen Agbuya

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso