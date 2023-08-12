WATCH: Kiko Dee on Tito Noy’s despair for Philippines, hope for next generation

LIVE

'Tito Noy’s unfinished business included working with the country’s next generation of leaders,' says Kiko Dee, nephew of the late former president Noynoy Aquino

MANILA, Philippines – Kiko Dee, grandson of the late Ninoy Aquino and nephew of the late former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, highlighted the hope that his uncle felt for the Philippines, even amid despair.

Dee spoke during a fundraising event dubbed “PNoy’s Playlist: The Concert,” held at Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) on Friday, August 11.

“Since he passed, it’s come to light that Tito Noy shared in the despair that many of us felt after his presidency. And that despair never fully went away until his last day,” said Dee in a brief speech before the concert ended.

“But hand in hand in that despair has always been the hope behind the question that was constantly on his mind: Ano pa ba ang puwede kong gawin (What else can I do)?”

The Ninoy and Cory Aquino Foundation organized the fundraising concert for the benefit of students under the Benigno Simeon Aquino III Scholarship Endowment. There are currently two scholarship beneficiaries, taking undergraduate studies at ADMU.

“Tito Noy’s unfinished business included working with the country’s next generation of leaders,” said Dee.

The concert featured some of Noynoy’s favorite songs such as “Manila Girl,” “Kanlungan,” and “Mahirap Magmahal ng Syota ng Iba.”

Performers included the Apo Hiking Society, Noel Cabangon, and Ogie Alcasid. In between songs, Cabangon told the audience how he met Noynoy through music and how they used to have jamming sessions.

The concert came over a week before the 40th death anniversary of Ninoy Aquino, father of Noynoy. Dee invited the audience to join the Holy Mass they are organizing on August 21 at 10 am, at Santo Domingo Church in Quezon City. – Rappler.com