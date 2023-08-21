Marcos on Ninoy Aquino Day: Transcend political barriers | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. calls on Filipinos to ‘transcend political barriers’ on the 40th death anniversary of Benigno ‘Ninoy’ Aquino Jr. the opposition senator who stood bravely against the dictatorship of his father and namesake.

The eldest child of democracy icons Ninoy and Cory Aquino, Ballsy Aquino-Cruz, fought back tears as she thanked supporters who have not left them after all these years.

The Metro Manila Development Authority begins to apprehend motorcycle riders using bike lanes along EDSA.

A new study by computing giant IBM finds about 40% of the global workforce or about 1.4 billion will have to be reskilled in the next three years.

The Spanish FA says Spain captain and World Cup final hero Olga Carmona finds out after the match that her father had died.

Iza Calzado opens up about being diagnosed with a serious medical condition during her pregnancy with daughter, Deia Amihan.

Female celebrities fight back against the body shaming and negativity they experience in their careers. Actress Liza Soberano in a recent interview opened up that her weight is her ‘number one insecurity.’ – Rappler.com