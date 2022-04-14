[LIVESTREAM] Maundy Thursday 2022: Evening Mass with Bishop Ambo David

LIVE

Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio 'Ambo' David, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, leads the Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper on Maundy Thursday, April 14

MANILA, Philippines – Catholics commemorate on Maundy Thursday, April 14, the Last Supper of Jesus with his 12 apostles, the start of his passion that leads to his death on the cross.

At the San Roque Cathedral, Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David leads the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5 pm (Manila time) on Thursday. During this Mass, priests reenact the washing of the feet of the apostles, symbolizing Jesus’ mandate to serve.

Watch the livestream of the Maundy Thursday Mass here. – Rappler.com