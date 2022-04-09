LIVESTREAM: Palm Sunday 2022 – Mass with Bishop Ambo David, CBCP president

Bookmark and refresh this page for the Palm Sunday Mass with Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio 'Ambo' David at 9 am (Manila time) on April 10

MANILA, Philippines – After two years of mostly virtual observances, Filipino Catholics begin Holy Week on Palm Sunday, April 10, with the traditional blessing of palm fronds during Masses across the country.

Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio “Ambo” David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, leads the celebration of Palm Sunday at 9 am (Manila time) at the San Roque Cathedral on April 10. Rappler is streaming the Mass courtesy of the Diocese of Kalookan.

Bookmark and refresh this page to virtually join the Palm Sunday Mass at 9 am. – Rappler.com