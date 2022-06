Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and lawyer Francis Lim give updates on how Rappler is taking the latest SEC decision on its license to operate

MANILA, Philippines – A day after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) affirms its decision to revoke Rappler’s license to operate, Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and corporate lawyer Francis Lim, Rappler’s legal counsel for the case, hold a press conference.

Watch the press briefing here.

– Rappler.com