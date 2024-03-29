SEC Commissioner Hubert Dominic Guevara dies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SENATE HEARING. Hubert Dominic Guevara, then the senior deputy executive secretary, attends a Senate hearing on the Philippines' alleged favoring of the tobacco industry, on February 21, 2024.

Lawyer Hubert Dominic Guevara was senior deputy executive secretary before being appointed to the Securities and Exchange Commission in early March

MANILA, Philippines – Lawyer Hubert Dominic Guevara, among the commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), died on Good Friday, March 29, Malacañang announced.

Guevara was appointed to the post in early March.

Prior to joining the SEC, he served as senior deputy executive secretary.

“Former SDES Guevara will be remembered for his spirit, dedication, and exemplary service to the Filipino people. He will remain fondly in the memory of all who had the privilege of working with him and calling him a friend,” said Malacañang in a post on social media.

Guevara had once worked at the SEC as director of the former Compliance and Enforcement Department, now called the Enforcement and Investor Protection Department. According to the SEC, Guevara was also managing partner of the Guevara Adarlo & Caoile Law Offices.

The late SEC commissioner studied law at the Ateneo de Manila University, where he also earned a bachelor’s degree in legal management. – Rappler.com