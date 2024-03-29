SEC Commissioner Hubert Dominic Guevara dies

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Lawyer Hubert Dominic Guevara, among the commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), died on Good Friday, March 29, Malacañang announced.
Guevara was appointed to the post in early March.
Prior to joining the SEC, he served as senior deputy executive secretary.
“Former SDES Guevara will be remembered for his spirit, dedication, and exemplary service to the Filipino people. He will remain fondly in the memory of all who had the privilege of working with him and calling him a friend,” said Malacañang in a post on social media.
Guevara had once worked at the SEC as director of the former Compliance and Enforcement Department, now called the Enforcement and Investor Protection Department. According to the SEC, Guevara was also managing partner of the Guevara Adarlo & Caoile Law Offices.
The late SEC commissioner studied law at the Ateneo de Manila University, where he also earned a bachelor’s degree in legal management. – Rappler.com
