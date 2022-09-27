[WATCH] From Ondoy to Karding: ‘Bakit paulit-ulit na lang?’

A woman remembers Tropical Storm Ondoy as she is displaced by Typhoon Karding in San Mateo, Rizal

Why do floods keep on happening?

This was the question posed by a resident of San Mateo, Rizal after once again evacuating following the flooding of her home by Super Typhoon Karding (Noru) on Sunday, September 25.

Aside from recovering from Karding, the Philippines commemorated on Monday the 13th anniversary of Tropical Storm Ondoy (Ketsana), which submerged Metro Manila and surrounding provinces in 2009.

In this video, Rappler reporter Rambo Talabong spoke with a San Mateo resident as she remembered Ondoy while facing Karding.

Watch the video on Rappler. – Rappler.com