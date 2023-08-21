WATCH: Scenes from the 2023 Ninoy Aquino Day commemoration

A motorcade, a wreath-laying ceremony, and a mass attended by supporters wearing yellow shirts. Here's how the Philippines commemorated the 40th death anniversary of democracy icon Ninoy Aquino.

MANILA, Philippines – The crowd inside Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City was filled with yellow as supporters of the late senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. marked his 40th death anniversary with a Mass in his honor.

The liturgical service on Monday, August 21, was attended by Aquino family members including Ninoy’s daughters Ballsy Aquino-Cruz and Viel Aquino-Dee.

It also served as a reunion of key opposition figures, including former vice president Leni Robredo, former senators Franklin Drilon and Francis Pangilinan, and former congressmen Erin Tañada and Teddy Baguilat.

Elsewhere, supporters also held a wreath-laying ceremony at the eponymous Ninoy Aquino International Airport (formerly called Manila International Airport). It was on the tarmac of this airport where the critic of the dictatorship of Ferdinand E. Marcos regime was assassinated in 1983.

A motorcade was also held in the morning retracing the route that was taken on August 31, 1983 during the burial march for Aquino.

Watch the video shot by Franz Lopez on Rappler. – Rappler.com