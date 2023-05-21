WATCH: Valedictorian says PMA Class of 2023 ‘ready to serve’ Filipinos

1st Lieutenant Warren Leonor, the valedictorian of the Philippine Military Academy's Madasigon Class of 2023, will serve in the Air Force like his father

BAGUIO, Philippines – With the challenge to “always seek excellence” and a promise of being ready to serve the country, the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Madasigon Class of 2023 graduated on Sunday, May 21, and began their service as commissioned officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

1st Lieutenant Warren Leonor, the son of a retired Air Force sergeant, was the topnotcher of the class. Like his father, he will be serving in the Air Force.

Leonor also paid tribute to two members of the Class of 2023 who died when they were just freshmen – cadets Darwin Dormitorio and Mario Telan Jr., who died inside the PMA in separate instances of abuse and neglect.

Of the 310 graduates, 158 are joining the Army, 75 will be joining the Air Force, while 77 are set to join the Navy. – Rappler.com