Farmer killed, 2 soldiers wounded in Negros Occidental clash

WAR MATERIALS SEIZED. Government troops from the Army's 94th Infantry Battalion seize high-powered firearms, medical supplies, personal belongings, and subversive documents after a gunbattle in the uplands of Himamaylan and Kabankalan cities on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. 94IB photo

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – A farmer tagged by the military as an alleged communist rebel was killed while two soldiers were wounded in a clash that started in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental, on May 3.

The 303rd Infantry Brigade (303IB) confirmed the encounter in Sitio Ulo-Tuburan, Barangay Buenavista on Friday, May 6.

The military said that a female civilian was also hit by a stray bullet.

The local government of neighboring Kabankalan City said 86 families evacuated from sitios Paloypoy, Cotcot, Tapian, and Cabangahan in Barangay Hilamonan to avoid being caught in the crossfire. They have since returned to their homes.

The family of the slain farmer identified him as Crispin Tingal Jr., 36.

The family clarified that Tingal was not a rebel as claimed by the military but a farmer and father of seven children. He was a resident of Dungalon, an upland sub-village of Barangay Hilamonan.

Tingal’s family called out for justice. His wife, Dolly, said Tingal was a responsible father and a good husband, a simple citizen, and friendly to his neighbors.

She said her husband was supposed to attend a seminar on the Sustainable Livelihood Program of the Department of Social Welfare Development and the City Agriculture Office of Kabankalan on the day the military reported him as a casualty.

“It hurts us, especially to his seven children, and it is not true that my husband is an NPA (New People’s Army),” Dolly said. “Our family is demanding justice for the ruthless killing of my husband”

The 303IB based in Murcia town claimed that Tingal was part of SDG Platoon, Central Negros 2, Komiteng Rehiyon Negros Cebu Bohol Siquijor (CN2, KR-NCBS), under the Communist Party of the Philippines.

The local government of Himamaylan helped facilitate the return home of Tingal’s body.

The military said the two wounded personnel of the 94th Infantry Battalion and the female civilian who was hit by a stray bullet in the leg were in stable condition.

Lieuternant Colonel Van Donald Almonte, the 94th Infantry Battalion chief, said the clash broke out around later afternoon of May 2 as troops responded to the local community’s reports on the presence of heavily armed men roaming around.

Brigadier General Orlando Edralin, 303rd Infantry Brigade Commander lauded the villagers of Barangay Buenavista for cooperating with the troops. – Rappler.com