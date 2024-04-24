In The Public Square with John Nery: The long war

With peace talks set to resume between the Philippine government and communist rebels, could one of the world’s longest-running insurgencies finally come to an end?

The International Crisis Group recently released a new report on the communist insurgency in the Philippines. The report claims the New People’s Army is much smaller and on the defensive, under a combination of military pressure and development outreach.

In this episode of In The Public Square, Rappler columnist and editorial consultant John Nery tries to unpack this question, alongside Georgi Engelbrecht, senior analyst for the Philippines of the International Crisis Group.

