Acor Arceo
Intense rain seen in parts of Philippines due to LPA

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of February 18, 2023, 11 am.

PAGASA

The low pressure area is located off Davao City on Saturday morning, February 18, and is expected to move toward the eastern part of the Visayas or Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) is bringing intense rain to parts of the country on Saturday, February 18.

The LPA was last spotted 370 kilometers east of Davao City, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 am advisory on Saturday.

PAGASA expects the LPA to move west northwest toward the eastern part of the Visayas or Mindanao.

The LPA is “less likely” to develop into a tropical cyclone, but it is affecting the following areas:

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
  • Bicol
  • Eastern Visayas
  • Caraga
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
  • rest of Visayas
  • Northern Mindanao
  • Davao Region
  • Quezon
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon

The state weather bureau warned that floods and landslides are expected. 

Earlier on Saturday, PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said the LPA could dissipate by Tuesday, February 21. – Rappler.com

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
