Weather
Weather
PAGASA forecasts

All Saints’ Day rainy in parts of Luzon due to LPA, shear line, northeast monsoon

Acor Arceo

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

All Saints’ Day rainy in parts of Luzon due to LPA, shear line, northeast monsoon

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of November 1, 2023, 4 am.

PAGASA

Visiting cemeteries or traveling? Here is PAGASA's forecast for All Saints' Day.

MANILA, Philippines – Three weather systems are affecting parts of Luzon on All Saints’ Day, Wednesday, November 1.

One is the low pressure area (LPA) that the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has been monitoring. It was already over the coastal waters of Caramoran, Catanduanes, as of 3 am on Wednesday.

The shear line – the point where cold air from the northeast monsoon or amihan converges with warm air from the Pacific Ocean – and the northeast monsoon itself are also affecting some areas.

Due to the combined effects of the LPA and the shear line, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Bulacan, Marinduque, and Camarines Norte.

The northeast monsoon will also trigger rain in the rest of Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Nueva Ecija, as well as isolated light rain in the Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon.

The rest of Mimaropa, the rest of Bicol, the Visayas, and Mindanao will have generally fair weather, though there may be isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods and landslides are possible during periods of moderate to heavy rain or severe thunderstorms.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Obet Badrina said the LPA may dissipate on All Saints’ Day. It is less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone.

The weather bureau estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could enter or form within the Philippine Area of Responsibility in November. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Clothing, Apparel, Person

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
More from Acor Arceo

northeast monsoon