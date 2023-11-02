No more LPA but shear line, northeast monsoon still causing rain on All Souls’ Day

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of November 2, 2023, 5 am.

Northern Luzon and Central Luzon have rain from the shear line and the northeast monsoon on Thursday, November 2

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has since dissipated, but the shear line and the northeast monsoon or amihan are still causing rain in Northern Luzon and Central Luzon on Thursday, November 2.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA dissipated on Wednesday evening, November 1, over Isabela.

No new LPA or potential tropical cyclone is being monitored, so far.

But the shear line is bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon on Thursday, All Souls’ Day.

The shear line refers to the point where cold air from the northeast monsoon converges with warm air from the Pacific Ocean.

The northeast monsoon itself will also trigger rain in the rest of the Ilocos Region, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley on Thursday.

The rest of the Philippines, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA advised areas seeing moderate to heavy rain or severe thunderstorms to watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

The weather bureau earlier estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could enter or form within PAR in November. – Rappler.com