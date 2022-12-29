LPA dissipates, but shear line affects parts of Luzon

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are hitting Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, says PAGASA on Thursday, December 29

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) that affected parts of the country in the past few days already dissipated on Thursday, December 29, but the shear line is again triggering rain.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA, last spotted southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, dissipated at 8 am on Thursday.

The shear line, however, is affecting Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.

PAGASA said scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are hitting the following regions and provinces:

Mimaropa

Calabarzon

Cagayan

Isabela

Aurora

The weather bureau warned that floods and landslides are possible, especially during periods of moderate to heavy rain.

The shear line also affected parts of the country during the Christmas weekend, leaving at least 39 dead, 12 injured, and 25 missing. Most of the fatalities were from Northern Mindanao.

The shear line is the point where warm air and cold air meet, causing rain clouds to form.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan continues to bring rain to Northern Luzon, particularly these areas:

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

rest of Cagayan Valley

Floods and landslides remain possible, too.

So far, there are no other LPAs or potential tropical cyclones being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. – Rappler.com