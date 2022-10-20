Cold days to come as northeast monsoon season begins

'The northeast wind flow is expected to gradually become more dominant over Northern Luzon, bringing cold and dry air,' says PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines – Chilly days lie ahead as the weather bureau declared the start of the northeast monsoon or amihan season in the country on Thursday, October 20.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a statement that it observed “strong to gale-force northeasterly winds” in Northern Luzon for the past several days.

PAGASA also saw “gradual cooling of the surface air temperature over the northeastern part of Luzon.”

These indicate that the northeast monsoon season is underway.

“With these developments, the northeast wind flow is expected to gradually become more dominant over Northern Luzon, bringing cold and dry air,” PAGASA said.

“Surges of cold temperatures may also be expected in the coming months.”

Aside from an expected drop in temperatures, the weather bureau reminded the public that La Niña is still ongoing and it may enhance the northeast monsoon, leading to floods and landslides.

La Niña began in October 2021.

Around two weeks before Thursday’s announcement of the onset of the northeast monsoon season, PAGASA had declared the end of the southwest monsoon or habagat season.

The northeast monsoon usually lasts from October to February or March. – Rappler.com