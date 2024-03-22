Philippines’ warm and dry season starts at tail end of El Niño

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PAGASA announces the termination of the northeast monsoon on Friday, March 22, and the onset of what Filipinos often call ‘summer’

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ warm and dry season for 2024 is underway, with hotter days ahead alongside the continued effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced in a briefing on Friday, March 22, that the warm and dry season has begun.

Filipinos often call this season “summer,” but the country only has two major seasons: rainy and dry. The dry season is further divided into two: cool and warm.

The start of the warm and dry season means the cool and dry season, which is characterized by the northeast monsoon or amihan, has ended. The northeast monsoon affected parts of the country from October 2023 to March 2024.

The warm and dry season usually lasts until May. Temperatures are expected to rise during this period, with PAGASA issuing daily heat index figures.

The onset of the warm and dry season comes as the Philippines still faces the impact of El Niño, which began in the tropical Pacific in June 2023 and gradually progressed from weak to strong.

PAGASA said on March 7 that El Niño has started to weaken and neutral conditions may return in April-May-June 2024. Although the phenomenon is weakening, the weather bureau expects its effects to linger until May.

In the Philippines, El Niño has triggered drought in at least 37 areas, a dry spell in 22 areas, and dry conditions in 12 areas as of Sunday, March 17.

The Department of Agriculture estimated that the cost of damage to agriculture in eight regions has reached P1.75 billion as of March 14.

At least 29,437 farmers are affected by El Niño. – Rappler.com