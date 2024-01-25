Shear line triggers rain in Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Floods and landslides are possible in areas affected by the shear line on Thursday, January 25

MANILA, Philippines – The state weather bureau on Thursday, January 25, warned several areas in the eastern part of the country to expect “significant rain” from the shear line.

The shear line refers to the point where cold air from the northeast monsoon or amihan converges with warm air from the Pacific Ocean.

In an advisory issued at 11 am on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the following areas are affected by heavy rain:

Thursday, January 25

50-100 millimeters (mm): Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar

Friday, January 26

50-100 mm: Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible,” PAGASA warned.

The country has yet to have its first tropical cyclone of 2024.

A strong El Niño persists in the tropical Pacific, causing droughts and dry spells in parts of the Philippines. At least eight provinces are experiencing drought in January, all in Luzon: Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Kalinga, Bataan, Zambales, Cavite, and Palawan.

PAGASA earlier said El Niño is likely to persist until the March-April-May 2024 season. – Rappler.com