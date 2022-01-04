Woman on relief mission falls ill, fellow good samaritans rescue her

Analyn Noguera rests after a night of vomiting and diarrhea

SURIGAO DEL NORTE, Philippines — It’s a case of Good Samaritans helping another in dire need.

Analyn Noguera has been bringing goods to friends and neighbors in Barangay 5, General Luna, Siargao Island. The 36-year-old went to Pilar town on Sunday, January 2 and headed home that same night.

But on the way back, she fell ill near midnight, with fits of loose bowel movement and vomiting.

On the morning of January 3, this Rappler reporter noticed her slumped on the side of the road near a gasoline station, pale, barely breathing, her eyes rolled back.

She complained about having painful stomach contractions the night before and having to use the toilet several times.

Samaritans Erik Reinermann and Richard Sharpe also helped, and rushed Noguera on their vehicle to the nearby Pilar District Hospital.

She was extremely weak, severely dehydrated, and couldn’t stand up.

Municipal physician Dr. Ivan Anthony Resurreccion admitted Noguera to the badly-damaged hospital that already hosts more than 50 patients with serious cases of diarrhea.

“It’s samaritan helping another samaritan,” Resurrection said. – Rappler.com