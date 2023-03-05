Top Zamboanga officials vow justice for John Matthew Salilig as body laid to rest

Zamboanga Mayor John Dalipe and his brother, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, pledge their assistance to the Salilig family in seeking justice as John Matthew is laid to rest

Zamboanga’s top officials have vowed to seek justice for the alleged hazing death of Tau Gamma Phi-Zamboanga member John Matthew Salilig.

Zamboanga Mayor John Dalipe and his brother, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, pledged their assistance to the Salilig family in seeking justice for their son John Matthew.

Salilig, also known as Matt-Matt, was laid to rest on Saturday, March 4, at Forest Lake in Zamboanga City alongside his grandfather.

Family members and hundreds of people who sympathized with the family wore black shirts with his face printed on them during his funeral.

Meanwhile, Tau Gamma Phi members in Zamboanga held a candle lighting for their killed fraternity brother.

The Tau Gamma Phi-Zamboanga Council also called for justice for their fraternity brother and declared those allegedly responsible for his death – fraternity members from Adamson University – persona non-grata as far as their group was concerned.

The 24-year-old Adamson chemical engineering student, a Tau Gamma member in Zamboanga, had suffered at least 70 blows during fraternity welcome rites.

Salilig’s body was found dumped at a vacant lot at the back of a Cavite subdivision more than a week after he went missing.

The Cavite police said he died due to “severe blunt force trauma” to the lower extremities.

The Dalipe brothers attended the funeral rites and expressed their condolences and solidarity with the Salilig family.

Salilig’s father, Jigs, is an employee at the Zamboanga City Assessor’s Office.

Other officials who attended the funeral were Zamboanga Vice Mayor Josephine Pareja, Councilor Jerome Santos, and House Deputy Majority Leader Jose Teves Jr., the representative of TGP Partylist.

