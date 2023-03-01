Police tag 15 persons of interest in alleged hazing death of Adamson student

A witness tells the police the student was beaten at least 70 times during the initiation rites

MANILA, Philippines – At least 15 persons of interest have been identified in an alleged hazing that killed a 24-year-old chemical engineering student of Adamson University, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Batoctoy of Imus Police said on Wednesday, March 1.

In an interview on the ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC), Batoctoy said that John Matthew Salilig’s body was buried in a vacant lot at the back of a subdivision in Imus, Cavite.

“It’s a gated residence. Sa likod, may bakanteng lote roon na madamo tapos may daan na rough road. Sarado ‘yung gate ng subdivision roon eh parang backdoor nila ‘yon eh,” he said.

(It’s a gated residence. At the back, there’s a vacant lot there, grassy, and has a rough road. The gate there of the subdivision was closed, as it serves as their backdoor.)

“[May indication ito] na mabilisan lang ginawa,” he added. (There’s an indication that it was done in haste.)

The police officer said the 15 persons of interest were identified based on the accounts of a witness to the incident.

The witness told the police that Salilig was beaten at least 70 times during the initiation rites.

His body was found on Tuesday, February 28, over a week after he was reported missing. He was identified by his brother.

In a statement, Adamson University said that it has conducted its own probe into the incident and has cooperated with the authorities on the matter. The school said Salilig died on February 18, Saturday.

Tau Gamma Phi-Imus chapter issued a statement condemning the death of John Matthew. The fraternity described the incident as “hazing.”

“This is a blatant violation of laws, especially Republic Act 11053 or the Anti-Hazing law. This is inhumane and against our beliefs as members of Tau Gamma Phi,” the fraternity said. (READ: What you need to know about the Anti-Hazing Law) – Rappler.com