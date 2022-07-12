FALSE: BSP reissues ‘Ang Bagong Lipunan’ coins

The entire ‘Ang Bagong Lipunan’ coin series was demonetized by the central bank of the Philippines in 1998

Claim: Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), or the central bank of the Philippines, reissued "Bagong Lipunan" coins from the administration of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: The entire “Ang Bagong Lipunan” coin series has been demonetized by the central bank of the Philippines in 1998.

The entire “Ang Bagong Lipunan” coin series has been demonetized by the central bank of the Philippines in 1998. Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the claim has garnered 20,000 reactions, 46,000 shares, and 1,900 comments on Facebook.

The purported reissuance of coins belonging to the “Ang Bagong Lipunan (New Society) Series,” or the coins produced under the dictatorship of Ferdinand E. Marcos, gained traction online. A viral post on Facebook displayed images of coins varying in denomination, engraved with the words, “Ang Bagong Lipunan 1975.”

The caption read: “Congrats agad BankoCentral (sic) better than before!” (Congratualations, central bank, that was quick [action], better than before!)

This claim is false.

On Wednesday, June 6, the BSP clarified that the viral images belonged to the “Ang Bagong Lipunan Series” issued in 1975. The series was demonetized in 1998.

In line with Presidential Decree No. 168, signed in April 1973, central bank released the coin series to present the “principles of reform and justice” during the time of Marcos. on January 2, 1998, years after Marcos was ousted, the entire series of “Ang Bagong Lipunan” coins was demonetized. – Rochel Ellen Bernido/Rappler.com

