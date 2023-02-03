FACT CHECK: BSP didn’t release a P150 bill featuring Jose Rizal

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas says that the images of the P150 banknote circulating on social media are fictitious

Claim: The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) released a P150 bill that features Jose Rizal.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post containing the claim has over 1,100 views as of writing.

Fake bill: In a press release, the Philippine central bank denied that it released a P150 bill.

“Images of the said banknote circulating on social media are fictitious,” BSP said.

How to tell if a bill is fake: Official banknotes and coins of the country can be viewed in the BSP website’s Notes and Coins section.

Where to report fake bills: The public can report persons involved in the manufacture and/or distribution of counterfeit Philippine currency to the BSP Payments and Currency Investigation Group (PCIG).

The public can send the report to PCIG through their email address pcig@bsp.gov.ph or through their phone numbers +632-8988-4833 and +632-8926-5092. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



