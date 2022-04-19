FALSE: Bo Phoi Tritydo cures lung diseases, such as pneumonia and bronchitis

The Food and Drug Administration has advised the public to not purchase or consume Bo Phoi Tritydo. Diseases the product claims to cure require different treatments and cannot be cured by one product alone.

At a glance

Claim: Bo Phoi Tritydo cures lung diseases, such as pneumonia and bronchitis.

FALSE The facts: The Food and Drug Administration has advised the public to not purchase or consume Bo Phoi Tritydo. Diseases the product claims to cure require different treatments and cannot be cured by one product alone.

Why we fact-checked this: The video with this claim has over 5,000 reactions and 800 shares.

Complete details

A Facebook page promoting the sale of the product Bo Phoi Tritydo has made the claim that their product can cure diseases of the lungs, such as pneumonia and bronchitis. Their video also promotes the product as being able to alleviate asthma and the coughing of blood, and even being able to “prevent [viruses] and cancer.”

This claim is false.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a public health warning and has advised the public against the purchase and consumption of this health supplement. It is also unlikely that a single product can be curative for both pneumonia and bronchitis, as well as the other medical conditions that it claims to be able to alleviate.

Pneumonia is caused by a viral or bacterial infection of the lungs. Bacterial pneumonia is treated with antibiotics. Bronchitis, meanwhile, may be caused by a viral infection or environmental factors – for example, smoke, pollutants, dust, etc. – and is not treated with antibiotics. Given that these two different lung diseases are treated by different medications, a single product cannot claim to be able to cure both of them.

It is also difficult to verify the product’s claim of “preventing [viruses] and cancer,” as they do not list the active ingredient contained in Bo Phoi Tritydo. Most drugs that have demonstrated clear effectiveness in preventing viral diseases such as the COVID-19 vaccine, virus-caused cancers such as the HPV vaccine, or even antiviral medication are regulated and require a prescription from a licensed physician and may not be purchased from social media pages.

If you suspect yourself to be suffering from any respiratory diseases, it is best to consult a licensed physician and have a conversation with them regarding your care. – Renzo Arceta/Rappler.com

