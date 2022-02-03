FALSE: Comelec releases voter preference results all favoring Marcos Jr.

The Comelec has not conducted any voters’ preference survey for the upcoming national elections

At a glance

Claim: Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is sure to have a landslide victory in the country’s 20 most vote-rich provinces in the upcoming 2022 elections, based on information from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is sure to have a landslide victory in the country’s 20 most vote-rich provinces in the upcoming 2022 elections, based on information from the Commission on Elections (Comelec). Rating: FALSE

FALSE Facts: Comelec has not done any voter preference survey.

Comelec has not done any voter preference survey. Why we fact-checked this: A TikTok user made the claim with an altered infographic from a Bohol Chronicle story published during the 2019 midterm polls. It has since garnered more than 11,000 likes, 1,307 comments, and 521 shares as of this writing.

Complete details

A TikTok video dated November 17, 2021, by a user named “Jc Cruz” claims that presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has secured his win in the 20 most vote-rich provinces in the Philippines in the upcoming national elections, based on information from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The TikTok user shared the supposed number of registered voters from each of the 20 provinces and the corresponding percentage of voters who would vote for Marcos.

This is false.

There are no official reports or documents to support the video’s claims about the percentage of voters who will vote for Bongbong Marcos.

It altered the infographic from a story of The Bohol Chronicle which came out in 2019 for the midterm polls that year. It cited the Comelec as the source.

Moreover, the Comelec does not conduct surveys on voters’ preference. – Lance Lim/Rappler.com

Lance Lim is a Visayas-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.