FALSE: COVID-19 vaccines contain parasitic eggs

None of the COVID-19 vaccines contain parasitic eggs nor any parasitic materials

At a glance

Claim: COVID-19 vaccine contains parasitic material.

COVID-19 vaccine contains parasitic material. Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: None of the COVID-19 vaccines contain parasitic eggs nor any parasitic materials. Vaccines typically contain an antigen that teaches our immune system to identify the virus and fight against it, as well as chemicals that maintain the integrity of the vaccines.

None of the COVID-19 vaccines contain parasitic eggs nor any parasitic materials. Vaccines typically contain an antigen that teaches our immune system to identify the virus and fight against it, as well as chemicals that maintain the integrity of the vaccines. Why we fact-checked this: A video circulating on social media contains reports from alleged experts who have supposedly studied that the vaccine contains parasitic material. A copy of this video was posted on Facebook and has amassed more than 2,000 views.

Complete details

A video on Facebook posted by the page “We Are Healthcare USA” features various clips containing anti-vaccination sentiments. One particular video features an alleged doctor claiming that various supposed experts have found parasitic eggs that could be inside the COVID-19 vaccine.

This claim is false.

The United States Food and Drug Administration and the United Kingdom government feature the list of all ingredients that must be publicly declared for the use of these vaccines. None of these documents indicate ingredients that would be related to parasitic material. The COVID-19 vaccines contain materials derived from a virus and not from any parasite.

Typically, vaccines contain an antigen, adjuvants, preservatives, emulsifiers, stabilizers, and some residual ingredients ultimately used to ensure the vaccine remains safe. Antigens are the active ingredients in vaccines. They’re usually a weakened form of the virus or a small part or even just the instructions to produce a small protein on the virus.

Because of this, you cannot contract the illness itself from a vaccine.

Adjuvants, preservatives, emulsifiers, stabilizers, and some residual ingredients act to ensure that the vaccine can be stored, transported, and ultimately be delivered safely. GAVI: The Vaccine Alliance has more detailed information on vaccine content.

The video also made claims that a man by the name of Franc Zalewski was able to find life forms inside COVID-19 vaccines. A fact check by Health Feedback mentions that, in correspondence with Zalewski, he believes that what he allegedly found in the vaccines may be an alien life form, though he provided no proof for these claims. – Renzo Arceta/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.