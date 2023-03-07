FACT CHECK: Marcos’ gold account won’t be used to strengthen PH agriculture

The video shows the signing ceremony of Kapatid Angat Lahat for Agriculture Program (KALAP) at Malacañang on March 6

Claim: Hidden Marcos gold account will be used to strengthen the agricultural sector in the Philippines.

Rating: False

Why we fact-checked this: The false claim on YouTube was posted by PweDelie TV with the title: “GRABE APROBADO NA! SA TULONG NG MARCOS ACCOUNT PANGULONG BBM PALALAKASIN ANG SEKTOR NG AGRIKULTURA?” The video has 40,000 views and 120 comments as of writing.

What the video shows: The video displays a document dated January 12, 1983, which is claimed to be a certificate of bank insurance guarantee issued by Banco de Oro Unibank. According to the certificate, the bank insured a deposit of cash and gold bullion worth $943 trillion with its accredited insurance company.

The certificate image also includes guidelines for the allocation of the budget, specifying that 70% of the total value will be used for government initiatives, including the development of agriculture through programs such as irrigation improvement, food production, and technology transfer.

The purported certificate of bank insurance guarantee displays the signatures of Ferdinand E. Marcos, the former president, and Roberto R. Lapid, who was the chief executive officer of Banco de Oro at the time. Nowhere does it say that the cash and gold bullion are owned by the Marcoses.

Apart from the alleged receipt, the video shows nothing more related to the claim. Instead, it goes on to show the signing ceremony video of Kapatid Angat Lahat for Agriculture Program (KALAP) at Malacañang on March 6.

No evidence: Despite the absence of evidence and supporting documents, claims continue to persist regarding the Marcos family’s purported possession of a significant gold reserve.

KALAP is an initiative led by the private sector, which, according to Marcos, will help farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to enhance their productivity, profitability, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

In 2022, Marcos Jr. took over the position of Department of Agriculture secretary to personally monitor inflation and oversee the food and agriculture industries. With him as DA secretary, the country faces agricultural issues such as an onion shortage and sugar importation. – Jezreel Ines/Rappler.com