Niagara Falls did not light up for INC anniversary

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board clarified to Rappler that they do not grant special illumination requests to religious organizations

Claim: The Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada was illuminated in the colors of the flag of the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) to celebrate the church’s 108th founding anniversary, and its 50th anniversary in Canada.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the false claim has already garnered 57,000 reactions, 30,000 shares, and 1,900 comments.

The bottomline: On Friday, July 9, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board clarified to Rappler that the board does not grant special illuminations to religious organizations.

Moreover, the said illumination request was submitted under a “different, eligible organization and claimed to be for the Church after the fact,” according to the board.

Eligibility for illumination: The Niagara Falls State Park’s official website states that they only accept illumination requests from “non-denominational, non-political registered or nonprofit charities.” – Rochel Ellen Bernido with Erick Prynze Sazon/Rappler.com

