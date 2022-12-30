FACT CHECK: There is no discovered cure for diabetes

Claim: A supposed article by CNN reports that Filipino “Jay Mark” received a medical award for discovering the cure for diabetes.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim has gained 71,800 views, 644 comments, and 516 shares as of writing. This topic on diabetes cures had also been fact-checked.

No cure: There is no reported cure for diabetes. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and a proper diet.

Types. There are two types of diabetes: Type 1 diabetes is genetic, while type 2 diabetes is lifestyle-related. Currently, there is no known way to prevent type 1 diabetes.

Diagnosis and prevention. In order to prevent type 2 diabetes, WHO still recommends an active lifestyle, avoiding smoking, and the control of blood pressure as well as cholesterol.

Type 1 diabetes requires the use of insulin shots to regulate blood glucose, while type 2 diabetes can vary: Some can be maintained with oral medication, while others also require the use of insulin shots. – Matthew G. Yuching/Rappler.com



