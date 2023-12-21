FACT CHECK: No Palace proclamation on December 22 as half-working day

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The supposed proclamation circulating on social media is fake and was edited ‘to appear as an official government declaration’, according to the Palace Official Gazette

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared Friday, December 22, as a special half-working day throughout the country to help ease travel in light of holiday celebrations.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim has been shared by various local government units (LGUs) through their official Facebook pages, and even by local and national media.

The post features Proclamation No. 427 supposedly signed on December 21 by Marcos, declaring December 22 a half-working day to “give the people the full opportunity to travel earlier to their respective residences and provinces in preparation to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones.”

The facts: Malacañang, through the Official Gazette, debunked the claim minutes after the post circulated.

Malacanang said in a post that the document circulating online bearing the President’s signature has been edited to “appear as an official government declaration, but it lacks any official status or authentication.”

The office also reminded the public to seek information from legitimate government sources and avoid sharing unverified or manipulated content.

Fake proclamation: While there is indeed a Proclamation No. 427 of 2023 in the Official Gazette, the said proclamation is for the declaration of nine individuals as National Living Treasures or “Manlilikha ng Bayan.”

Signed on December 15, it named nine Filipino citizens engaged in “any traditional art that is uniquely Filipino and whose distinctive skills have reached a high level of technical and artistic excellence.”

Official news: For official updates regarding proclamations, memorandum, and orders by the President, refer to the Official Gazette’s official website and Facebook page. – Ailla dela Cruz/ Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.

