FACT CHECK: No PhilSys program offering P5,000 aid for national ID holders

The Philippine Statistics Authority debunks claims that those who registered on the Philippine Identification System or hold national IDs are entitled to cash assistance

Claim: Filipinos who register on the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) or hold national IDs will be given P5,000 in cash assistance.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: A TikTok account with over 127,100 followers posted the claim. As of writing, the post has garnered significant engagement, with over 4.6 million views, 101,600 reactions, 8,689 comments, and 19,700 shares.

The first slide of the post states: “Lahat ng may National ID! May 5,000 pesos na ibibigay” (Everyone with a national ID will receive P5,000). The succeeding slides provide instructions to register for the supposed cash assistance.

The facts: In a phone call with Rappler on March 13, PhilSys said there is no ongoing cash assistance program for Philippine national ID holders. The account promoting the fake program is not affiliated with PhilSys or the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the implementing agency of PhilSys.

On March 13, PhilSys issued an official statement refuting the claim and warning the public against misleading information.

“The PSA wishes to clarify that being registered to PhilSys and/or having the national ID does not automatically make an individual eligible to receive any cash benefits from the government such as social protection programs,” the post read.

“While the PhilID or ePhilID is presented as valid proof of identity in various transactions, including applying for benefits from the government, such benefits are granted based on the rules and regulations of the concerned agency,” it added.

Potential scam: The TikTok account has published multiple posts promoting this false cash assistance program, purportedly endorsed by celebrity couple and PhilSys ambassadors Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli. In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Guidicelli said of a similar video: “Big SCAM. Please be careful.”

Furthermore, the supposed registration link is fake. Clicking the link redirects users to a dead link on an online casino, not to the official PhilSys or PSA websites. Those who click the link to register for the supposed cash assistance may be at risk of having their personal information stolen. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

About PhilSys: PhilSys is the government’s centralized identification platform for all Filipino citizens and resident aliens in the Philippines. It is the system behind the issuance of the national ID as a valid proof of identity. To register, applicants need to bring required documents to the nearest designated registration center.

Official accounts: For official news and updates, refer to PhilSys’ official website, Facebook, and Twitter accounts before clicking, sharing, or engaging with posts on social media. – Marie Flor Cabarrubias/Rappler.com

Marie Flor Cabarrubias is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to the #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.