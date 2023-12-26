FACT CHECK: No promo sale of premium luggage at Mactan-Cebu airport

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Facebook post advertising the supposed sale of Rimowa suitcases for P110 is a scam, according to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority

Claim: The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is selling suitcases from the premium luggage brand Rimowa for only P110. Interested buyers can avail themselves of the promo through a link provided in a Facebook post.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: A Facebook post containing the claim has over 1,100 reactions as of writing. Comments in the post indicate that some individuals believed the supposed sale. Some accounts also posted comments purporting to have successfully claimed the promo through the link provided.

The post, which included a seemingly-edited photo showing two Rimowa suitcases at an airport, has since been deleted. However, similar posts have been circulating on Facebook with different dates and times of posting.

The facts: In a text message to Rappler on Sunday, December 24, MCIA Authority public affairs officer Mary Ann Dimabayao confirmed that the post “is a scam.”

Fake page: The misleading post originated from a fake account posing as a government agency.

The fake MCIA Facebook account only has 252 likes and 253 followers as opposed to the official Facebook page of MCIA, which has 180,000 likes and 198,000 followers.

The official MCIA Facebook page has a blue checkmark, the verified badge from Meta. The page’s cover photo includes a sticker indicating that the airport was accredited for Airport Customer Experience in 2023 as awarded by the Airports Council International.

Similar claim: In November, Rappler debunked a similar post falsely claiming that the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is selling lost and unclaimed luggage. – Rappler.com

Wenilyn Sabalo is an Aries Rufo Journalism Fellow for 2023-2024.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.