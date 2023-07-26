FACT CHECK: PH has yet to acquire its first submarine

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A YouTube video falsely claims that the Philippines has procured its first-ever submarine, but the President says the plan is ‘still being developed’

Claim: The Philippines’ newly-acquired submarine has arrived and is now in Manila Bay.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video, posted by YouTube channel Ella Vloggs on July 23, has gained over 1,600 views as of writing.

The channel that posted the video has over 305,000 subscribers and has repeatedly posted misleading video clips for false claims about military activities.

The bottom line: The video lacked any supporting evidence for its claim. Instead, it merely showed an unidentified submarine with on-screen text suggesting that the Philippines’ first-ever submarine was spotted in Manila Bay. Furthermore, there are no official reports from the Philippine Navy or the Department of National Defense confirming the arrival of such a submarine.

As of writing, the Philippines has not yet acquired its first submarine. During the celebration of the Philippine Navy’s 125th anniversary last May 26, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that plans to procure submarines for the country are “still being developed.”

“It is still part of our plan. But right now, we are in the middle of developing mostly our anti-submarine capabilities. So, ‘yun ang uunahin natin (that’s what we’ll prioritize) and then hopefully when the time comes and the conditions are agreeable then we might be able to acquire those submarines,” Marcos said.

The President also mentioned that various countries have made offers to provide completely-built submarines and to assemble them domestically. French defense company Naval Group, South Korea’s DSME, and Spain’s Navantia have offered to build submarines for the Philippines, according to an Inquirer report.

– Andrei Santos/Rappler.com

Andrei Santos is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com.