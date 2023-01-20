FACT CHECK: Russian plane in crash video labeled as Nepal’s

Reverse image search shows the Il-112V, a prototype plane, performing a test flight outside Moscow, crash landing in the Kubinka airfield

Claim: The video footage of a plane crash shows a Yeti Airlines plane crashing in Nepal.

The video featured in a post captioned “Yeti Airlines crash in Nepal, captured by a local people!” is being reposted by multiple Facebook accounts with the same claim.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video clip shown in the reviewed post has been reposted by multiple Facebook accounts, misleading people.

The facts: The video clip featured in the post shows a Russian prototype military plane crashing outside Moscow, Russia, in April 2021.

A reverse image search revealed that the clip shows the Il-112V, a prototype plane, performing a test flight outside Moscow. It crash landed on the Kubinka field, which is 45 kilometers west of Moscow.

Clearly, the clip is not the Yeti Airlines plane carrying 72 people that crash-landed and killed at least 64 people on January 15, 2023, in Pokhara, Nepal. – Ailla dela Cruz/ Rappler.com

