FALSE: UniTeam giving P10,000 ‘ayuda’ to those who voted for their candidates

The link going around on Facebook is not from the UniTeam campaign. Senator-elect Robin Padilla denies this supposed aid distribution.

Claim: UniTeam is giving aid or “ayuda” worth P10,000 to every supporter who voted for its candidates in the May 9, 2022, elections.

Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: The link going around on Facebook is not from the UniTeam campaign. There are no official news reports either about UniTeam giving P10,000 “ayuda” after the polls. In a Facebook post, senator-elect Robin Padilla denied this supposed aid distribution.

Why we fact-check this: The Facebook post containing this claim has 2,000 reactions, 1,800 comments, and 3,8000 shares, as of writing.

Facebook page “Uniteam supporters P10K ayuda” posted a callout on May 13, saying supporters who voted for the UniTeam tandem of president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and vice president-elect Sara Duterte should register online to get P10,000 in financial aid each.

The page shared a link and wrote in its caption, “P10K Ayuda. Mapalista Na Agad Dito. Magpalista Na.” (P10,000 financial aid. Sign up here immediately. Sign up now.)

The link redirects to https://bit.ly/_Online_Registration_P10K_Ayuda_Senator_Robin_Padilla_2022.

Meanwhile, the graphic has a photo of Marcos, Duterte, and senators-elect Robin Padilla and Raffy Tulfo. It says: “P10K AYUDA PARA SA LAHAT NG BUMOTO SA AMIN. MAG-MESSAGE SA AMIN NG MABIGYAN KAYO.” (P10,000 air for everyone who voted for us. Message us so you can receive yours.)

The comments section shows that users left their personal information, such as names and contact details.

This graphic was still circulating as of Saturday, June 11.

This is a fake announcement.

Both the Facebook page “Uniteam supporters P10K ayuda” and the website https://bit.ly/_Online_Registration_P10K_Ayuda_Senator_Robin_Padilla_2022 are not affiliated with the UniTeam campaign. The official Facebook page of UniTeam is Uniteam BBM-Sara while the website is www.bbmsarauniteam.com

The provided link in the caption redirects the user to www.registration_Ayuda_P10K.com. It is a dubious website because it uses a free domain service provider. Anyone can set up a page using the service provider.

Meanwhile, in a post on his official Facebook page, Padilla debunked the financial aid giving, calling it “fake news”.

There are also no official news reports about the P10,000 financial aid from the UniTeam camp.

Rappler’s fact-checking team previously debunked a claim about supporters of Marcos Jr. give P35,000 “ayuda” per family and another saying P2,000 government monthly financial aid for mothers. Both claims made use of free domains. – Owenh Jake Toledo/Rappler.com

