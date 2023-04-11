FACT CHECK: No recent order from ex-US official to sink Chinese vessels in 72 hours

The news presented as breaking news in the video actually happened on June 18, 2020

Claim: Michele Flournoy, former United States (US) defense undersecretary under the administration of former president Barack Obama, recently suggested sinking all Chinese military vessels within 72 hours to strengthen the US Army’s deterrence. The claim was posted on April 4 as breaking news by a Facebook page called “Military TodaysTodayss”.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim has more than 1 million views, 2,400 shares, 2,600 comments, and 40,000 reactions as of writing.

The facts: The news presented as breaking news is old news that happened on June 18, 2020.

Flournoy said in her post in the Foreign Affairs website two years ago that the military “credibly threatening to sink all China’s military vessels, submarines, and merchant ships in South China Sea within 72 hours” is an act of reestablishing deterrence.

She said that this act might make Chinese leaders think twice before launching a blockade or invading Taiwan because they would have to reconsider if it would be worth putting their entire fleet to risk.

No recent news: There is no recent news from the US defense that they will sink Chinese ships on the South China Sea within 72 hours. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

