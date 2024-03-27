FACT CHECK: Unregistered anti-itch not endorsed by Doc Liza Ong

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration has not approved the product Arturo Doctor Zu, which claims to be an anti-itch cream

Claim: Dr. Liza Ramoso-Ong, the wife of cardiologist and online health personality Dr. Willie Ong, endorses the anti-itch cream Arturo Doctor Zu.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post bearing the claim was posted by the Facebook page “Arturo Dr Zu Store” which has over 3,300 followers.

The post shows a picture of Ong and the product, a list of ailments that the cream supposedly treats, and a logo with the text “doctor recommended,” suggesting that Ong endorses the cream as an effective remedy.

As of writing, the post has gained over 34,700 likes, 16,100 comments, and 1,200 shares.

The facts: The ad merely uses Ong’s photo to make it look like she promotes the product, but Ong and her husband have repeatedly debunked numerous fake advertisements that use their name, photos, or videos to imply endorsement of supposed health products.

The couple has previously told Rappler that Birch Tree Advance, a nutritional milk for seniors made by Century Pacific Food, is the only product they endorse.

Not FDA registered: Arturo Doctor Zu cream is not on the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s list of approved drug products.

Under the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, the sale of health products without authorization from the FDA is prohibited.

Fact-checked: Rappler has debunked similar fake ads, with some using AI tools to falsely imply the couple’s endorsement:

– Chinie Ann Jocel R. Mendoza/Rappler.com



Chinie Ann Jocel R. Mendoza is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to the #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.