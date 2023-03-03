FACT CHECK: Ad of unregistered nut product misrepresents endorsement by Filipino doctor

Dr. Josephine Grace Rojo, in her Facebook post, warns the public against the fake accounts that use her name and face in the advertisement of some products

Claim: A Filipino doctor endorses a certain brand of mixed nuts products to help neutralize uric acid levels, reduce blood pressure, and treat diabetes.

A Facebook page named “Dr. Josephine Grace C. Rojo” endorses, in a video post, Super Mix Nuts, a mixed nuts product. A photo of her with the product is flashed on the video.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has 486,276 views and 179 shares as of writing.

The facts: Dr. Rojo, in her post last September 22, 2022, clarified that she does not endorse nor sell any product. She warned the public against the fake accounts that use her name and face in the advertisement of some products, and identified some altered photos used in the ads.

Altered photo: The photo flashed in the video is an altered photo of her Instagram post made on June 8, 2022. The original photo which shows her holding a mug, was mirrored and altered, with the image of the product being advertised placed above the mug.

Altered video: Meanwhile, a clip from her September 28, 2022 video was spliced and edited for the advertisement.

Unregistered product: Super Mix Nuts is not on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) list of registered food products. Searches using the keywords “Super Mix Nuts,” “Super Meal,” and “Super Meal Mix Nuts” did not show any registration information pertaining to the said product.

Following the link provided in the post, the said product appears to be affiliated with GoFarm and Naturio Nuts & Seeds Mix. However, no results showed up when searched on the FDA’s list of registered food industries.

Pursuant to the FDA’s Administrative Order 2020-0017, all establishments engaged in the business of health products are required to secure a license to operate (LTO) and certificate of product registration (CPR). Violations of the said act can be penalized under Section 11 of Republic Act 9711. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.