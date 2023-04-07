FACT CHECK: Video doesn’t show Marcos has Saudi Arabia gold account

What the video shows is President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. receiving the credential letters of Ahmed Saad Nasser Abdullah Al-Hamidi, ambassador of Qatar to the Philippines

Claim: A YouTube video claims that Marcos has a gold account in Saudi Arabia.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The false claim on YouTube was posted by PweDelie TV with the title: “WOW SAUDI ARABIAN MARCOS ACCOUNT HETO NA! GRABE APAT NA MAYAMANG BANSA LUMAPIT NA KAY PANGULONG BBM” (Wow, the Saudi Arabian Marcos account is here! Four wealthy countries have approached President BBM). The video has 159,000 views and 348 comments, as of writing.

What the video shows: The video presents an undated document that is purportedly a certificate of gold bullion deposit issued by Saudi Arabia Bullion Bank. The certificate indicates that there have been deposits in the “Treasury-Vault of Bank of Dubai” with an insured deposit of cash and 10,000 MT of gold bullion.

The supposed certificate of gold bullion shows the signatures of former president Ferdinand E. Marcos and Central Bank of the Philippines then-governor Jaime C. Laya. The document doesn’t make any explicit mention of the cash and gold bullion being the property of the Marcos family.

The video then proceed to show the Presentation of the Credentials of the ambassador of Qatar to the Philippines at Malacañang on March 23.

No evidence: Claims continue to circulate about the alleged large stash of gold owned by the Marcos family, despite the absence of evidence and proof. Rappler’s fact-checking team has debunked these assertions, including those propagated by the same Youtube channel.

These claims have been invoked in various contexts, such as proposing the utilization of Marcos’ purported gold reserves to enhance the technology and agriculture industries in the Philippines, as well as during official trips of the President overseas. – Jezreel Ines/Rappler

