FACT CHECK: Video of plane emergency landing is just a game

The video featuring a plane emergency landing in an airport is a clip from Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V

Claim: A Dubai airplane made an emergency landing in an Indian airport.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video posted on December 21 with 67,000 views has been causing confusion and has been worrying netizens based on the comments section.

The facts: The video clip showing an emergency landing of an airplane on an Indian airport is just a video game simulation of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V.

The exact plane shown in the video can be found in the videos uploaded by a gaming channel on YouTube. – Ailla Dela Cruz/ Rappler.com

