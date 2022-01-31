MISSING CONTEXT: Video of DOH warning against COVID-19 booster shots

The video was taken from a dated news report. The health department has since encouraged those eligible to get COVID-19 booster shots.

Claim: The Department of Health (DOH) warns the public against the use of COVID-19 booster shots.

MISSING CONTEXT The facts: The video was taken from a dated news report, and the DOH has since encouraged those eligible to get COVID-19 booster shots.

The video was taken from a dated news report, and the DOH has since encouraged those eligible to get COVID-19 booster shots. Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a video circulating on social media. A copy of the video that was posted on Facebook on January 28, 2022, has amassed 62,000 views, as of the time of writing.

On December 21, 2021, a video originally from TikTok was reposted on Facebook. The video claimed that booster shots were not authorized by the national government, and that the government would not be held liable for any adverse events after receiving those additional doses.

The video featured a 30-second news clip from GMA News edited by the maker of the Tiktok video, with a caption below it which reads, “BABALA NG DOH SA MGA NAG PA BOOSTER SHOT (Warning from the DOH for those who got a booster shot).”

This claim is missing context.

The GMA news clip was originally posted on November 12, 2021, when the government had not yet issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for booster shots.

Since then, the Department of Health has issued a department memorandum on November 19, 2021, on the EUA for the use of booster doses for certain priority groups.

Furthermore, a press release from the health secretary on December 21, 2021, announced that the prior interval of six months between the second dose and booster shot had been shortened to at least three months.

Multiple health policy and advisory bodies – like the DOH, US Centers for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization – continue to advocate for the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and avail themselves of a booster shot when available. Though adverse reactions are possible, these remain to be rare occurrences, and the benefits continue to outweigh these risks.

Booster shots are available for those 18 and above, and those who have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least three months prior to their booster shot. To schedule a booster shot, you can coordinate with your local government unit. (READ: Thinking of getting a booster shot? Here’s useful information) – Renzo Arceta/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.